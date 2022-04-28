Menu

Crime

Photos of persons of interest in Halifax homicide of young man shared by police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 10:49 am
Police have released images of two people of interest in the homicide of 25-year-old Treyvon Bradshaw. View image in full screen
Police have released images of two people of interest in the homicide of 25-year-old Treyvon Bradshaw. Halifax Regional Police

Halifax police have released images of two they say are people of interest in the homicide of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on March 18, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 bock of Gottingen Street near The Den nightclub. When officers arrived, they found Bradshaw with gunshot wounds.

Bradshaw was taken to hospital where he later died. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide.

Read more: Halifax police investigate homicide after fatal shooting on Gottingen Street

The following week, Halifax Regional Police asked people who took cell phone videos in the aftermath of the shooting to come forward to help with the homicide investigation.

The photos released Thursday seem to be screenshots from surveillance camera footage taken that night, just minutes after the incident.

“Investigators have taken all steps but have not been able to identify these people,” read the release.

“Anyone with information on Treyvhon’s murder or video or pictures from the area is asked to contact police. The smallest piece of information can help to advance the investigation and solve Treyvhon’s murder.”

Police ask the individuals in the photos or anyone with information on their identity to contact them at 902-490-5020.

