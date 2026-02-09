Man who killed Fort Saskatchewan mom in U-Haul hit-and-run found guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A man who hit and killed a Fort Saskatchewan mother during a police chase two years ago in the Edmonton area has been found guilty in her death.

Peter Ashby, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of seven charges on Monday, including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from police, one count of assault of a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.

Ashby killed Kassandra Gartner, 45, at the southern edge of Edmonton while fleeing from police on Feb. 25, 2024.

Gartner’s sister, Cheri Lund, said she has been to every court hearing and has sat through the entire trial at the Wetaskiwin courthouse.

“For Ashby being convicted, I never really had any doubt in my mind,” Lund said.

"I am grateful this chapter of our lives is over."

Lund said Gartner was an amazing person, who had a big heart and would help anyone. The Fort Saskatchewan woman was a mother of three daughters and the executive director of that city’s food bank.

"She was all about community, she always wanted to give back, she was the person that would be helping somebody like Peter (Ashby)."

The sisters spent a lot of time together, going to concerts, events like Big Valley Jamboree and just hanging out.

“She was my ride-or-die since I was born,” Lund said. “Every part of my life that I enjoy, I now have to do it without her — thanks to Ashby.”

Gartner was one of several civilians caught up in a high-speed police chase that involved several stolen vehicles and multiple municipalities.

The deadly situation began south of Edmonton on a Saturday evening, where Mounties in the city of Beaumont were searching for a U-Haul cube van suspected of being involved in stealing Amazon packages from porches.

RCMP spotted the van with a man and woman inside it outside a store. Police tried to stop the U-Haul but it rammed the RCMP vehicle and sped away.

RCMP from Beaumont, Leduc and Strathcona County joined the pursuit and the Edmonton Police Service also responded.

As the U-Haul was driving north on Highway 814/50th Street into Edmonton, a spike belt was deployed by RCMP inside city limits. However, before the intended target arrived, three civilian vehicles ran over it and were disabled.

Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter surveillance video played in court showed the U-Haul van Ashby was driving.

At points in the pursuit, he ran a red light, drove in the wrong lane, and was speeding.

The U-Haul was seen driving up 50 Street, accelerating and trying to get past other vehicles, when it crashed into Gartner and her vehicle that she’d gotten out to inspect after driving over the spike belt.

Another vehicle was also hit, leaving a man with serious injuries.

The U-Haul ended up crashing to a stop just down the road outside a 7-Eleven convenience store and Esso gas station near 22nd Avenue SW.

DNA evidence collected from the deployed airbags indicated Ashby was the driver.

Ashby then stole a Honda Civic parked outside the gas station in the Walker neighbourhood, which had a child inside. The child was found unharmed not too long after that, a few blocks west at 66th Street and 25th Avenue.

Gartner fled Edmonton in the stolen car, which was found days later about 200 km southeast of the city in Wainwright.

He was arrested at an apartment building there, at which time RCMP called him a “transient prolific offender” wanted for crimes across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

On Monday in court, the judge said Ashby had plenty of time to stop the U-Haul if he wanted — but he didn’t.

She said given it was dark out and police had their lights activated, Ashby would have been aware officers were pursuing him. Court also noted he was banned from driving at the time.

A sentencing date has yet to be set. At that time, court will hear victim impact statements before the judge delivers her sentence.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team police watchdog agency was tasked to investigate the actions of the police officers in connection with the fatality.

In September 2025, ASIRT determined while Gartner’s death was extremely tragic, there were no reasonable grounds to believe any officer committed an offence.