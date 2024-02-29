Menu

Crime

RCMP to provide update on fatal Edmonton U-Haul hit and run

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Alberta RCMP update on investigation into a deadly hit-and-run collision
Alberta RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon on the investigation into a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a U-Haul in Edmonton over the weekend.

Assistant central Alberta district officer Supt. Leanne MacMillan is scheduled to speak to the media at 1 p.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

On Saturday, Beaumont RCMP were trying to stop a man suspected of stealing packages in the community south of Edmonton when he took off in a U-Haul, driving towards Edmonton.

RCMP put out a spike belt in an attempt to stop the U-Haul. The tire-deflation device also disabled three civilian vehicles in the process.

One of the drivers, Kassandra Gartner, a 45-year-old mother of three, was killed when she got out of her vehicle and was struck by the U-Haul, which then sped away north on 50th Street into Edmonton.

Fort Saskatchewan mom Kassandra Gartner identified as U-Haul hit-and-run victim

The suspect vehicle then collided with another civilian vehicle, leaving a man in serious non-life-threatening condition, RCMP said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The U-Haul driver took off in a stolen Honda Civic, which was found in Wainwright on Monday, according to the RCMP.

Police said the suspect was arrested Tuesday night in the Wainwright area.

A candlelight vigil to honour Gartner is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Saskatchewan City Hall.

Gartner was a community leader, who worked as the executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank.

Suspect in Fatal Edmonton U-Haul hit-and-run arrested in Wainwright

— more to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

