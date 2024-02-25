1 dead in U-Haul crash; Edmonton Police and RCMP search for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A bystander is dead and police are searching for a male suspect after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. the RCMP requested Edmonton police to send officers to 50 Street and 22 Avenue SW.

Police were told that Beaumont RCMP had attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul they deemed to be suspicious. The vehicle sped away when the RCMP tried to stop it.

Police reported that the U-Haul was travelling north on 50 Street into Edmonton when it struck and killed a woman inspecting the outside of her car, adding the U-Haul then stopped just outside a gas station off of 22 Avenue and 50 Street.

Police allege the male suspect stole a Honda Civic that was parked outside the gas station. The vehicle had a child inside.

Police said considered sending out an Amber Alert to the public at the time, but minutes later the child was found unharmed in the area of 66 Street and 25 Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene in the Honda Civic.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers are now assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

On Saturday, EPS described the event as an RCMP incident that “spilled into Edmonton.”

Investigators are still looking for the stolen vehicle and the suspect.

The suspect is described as 5’11” and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white text on the front, brown shorts and black shoes.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey four-door Honda Civic with Alberta license plate E98-099.

“We are doing everything we can to track down the suspect,” said Det. Nigel Phillips with the EPS Investigative Response Team. “We trust the public will help us identify and locate him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen vehicle, is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.