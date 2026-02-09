Five things to watch Tuesday at the Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – From the highly anticipated Canada-U.S. showdown in women’s hockey to a chance for a speedskating medal, here are five things to look out for at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 10:

RIVALRY RENEWED

Defending-champion Canada will get its first look at the United States in women’s hockey action. The pair of rivals go head to head for the first time at the Winter Olympics since Canada defeated the U.S. in the gold medal match of the Beijing Games. The U.S. topped Canada for first place in 2018.

—

GOLDEN TRACK?

Canada’s short-track speedskating team is expected to contend for gold in the mixed team relay in Milan. The squad, led by breakout star William Dandjinou, will skate against China, Belgium and Kazakhstan in one of three quarterfinal races. The two best teams in each race and the two fastest third-placed teams will qualify for the semifinal.

Dandjinou and fellow Canadians Steven Dubois and Felix Roussel will also compete in men’s 1000-metre heats while Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault and Florence Brunelle will skate in the women’s 500-metre heats.

—

HERE COMES KINGSBURY

Four-time Canadian Olympian Mikaël Kingsbury is set to make his first appearance of the Milan Cortina Games as Canada’s freestyle ski team hits the moguls for the preliminary round in Livigno. Kingsbury, one of Canada’s opening ceremony flag-bearers, won silver, gold, and silver at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 games, respectively.

—

SHORT SKATE

Figure skater Stephen Gogolev will represent Canada in the men’s short program after scoring an impressive 92.99 points in the team competition Saturday. Skating to “Piano Concerto No. 2” by Sergei Rachmaninov, Gogolev sent Canada into the final of that event before an eventual fifth place finish. The battle for gold in the individual event will likely be between American phenom and two-time reigning champion Ilia Malinin and three-time world silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan — who scored a whopping 108.67 points Saturday.

—

CURLING FINAL

Sweden and the United States will meet for gold in the mixed doubles curling final. Sweden advanced with a 9-3 upset of Britain, which entered the semifinals with an 8-1 record. The U-S scored two in the final end to nip defending champion Italy 9-8. Canada’s duo of Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant closed out a disappointing performance at the Winter Olympics with an 8-4 victory over Switzerland on Monday morning. They finished out of the playoff picture with a 4-5 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.