Sports

Canada’s Oldham wins slopestyle bronze

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2026 7:58 am
1 min read
Winter Olympics 2026: Canada’s Megan Oldham wins bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle
LIVIGNO – Freestyle skier Megan Oldham has won Canada’s second medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics with a bronze in women’s slopestyle.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., entered the final run in third spot and solidified her podium position with her best score of 76.46.

Winter Olympics 2026: Canada’s Megan Oldham wins bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland defended her Olympic title with a second-round score of 86.96.

China’s Eileen Gu led after the first round with a score of 86.58, but was unable to improve on that mark and settled for silver for a second straight Games.

Oldham got into a podium position with a first-round score of 69.76. She crashed on her final jump of her second run, but recovered to post the best score of the third round and secure her first Olympic medal.

Naomi Urness of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished seventh in her Olympic debut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb.9, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

