Recipe: Sablefish

Sablefish

• 1 Sablefish Filet 150–200 g

(fresh / frozen all work)

• Neutral oil (for brushing)

Kabayaki Sauce (Tare)

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1/2 cup mirin

• 1/4 cup sake (or dry white wine if needed)

• 1/4 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

To serve

• Steamed Buckwheat Groats

• Broccolini

• Sliced scallions (optional)

• Ikura(Optional)

• Taro Crisp(Optional)

⸻

Instructions

1) Make the Kabayaki Sauce (Tare)

1. In a small saucepan, combine soy sauce, mirin, sake, and sugar.

2. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

3. Simmer 8–12 minutes until slightly thickened (it will thicken more as it cools).

4. Set aside.

Tip: You want it syrupy enough to cling to the sablefish, but not candy-thick.

⸻

2) Prepare the Sablefish

If using fresh or raw sablefish fillets

• Pat dry. Check for pin bones.

• Lightly salt for 5 minutes, then wipe off moisture.

If using frozen sablefish

• Thaw in the fridge overnight (best), then pat very dry.

⸻

3) Grill / Broil + Glaze (the Kabayaki method)

You’re going for multiple thin coats of tare, caramelized each time.

Oven broiler method (easy + reliable)

1. Preheat broiler to high. Line a tray with foil and lightly oil a rack (or foil if no rack).

2. Place sablefish skin-side down.

3. Broil 2–3 minutes.

4. Brush a thin layer of tare, broil 1–2 minutes.

5. Repeat glazing 2–3 more times until glossy and lightly caramelized.

(Total usually 6–10 minutes depending on thickness.)

Grill/pan method (also works)

• Sear sablefish lightly skin-side down first, then glaze and reduce heat, turning as needed

while brushing.

Don’t drown it in sauce. Thin coats = shine, less burning.

⸻

Serving

1. Spoon a little tare over hot buckwheat groats.

2. Evenly place the broccolini around the buckwheat groats.

3. Lay sablefish on rice and brush one final coat of warm tare.

4. Finish with ikura,taro crisp and scallions.