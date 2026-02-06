Menu

Crime

Parents plead for return of plaque honouring Brentwood 5 massacre victims in Calgary

By Karen Bartko & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 7:39 pm
Calgary police are looking for a bronze plaque honouring the Brentwood Five, which was recently discovered missing from the Quinterra Legacy Garden in South Glenmore Park. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for a bronze plaque honouring the Brentwood Five, which was recently discovered missing from the Quinterra Legacy Garden in South Glenmore Park. Global News
Nearly 12 years after the death of his daughter, Gregg Perras still marks her birthday quietly, sitting in her chair in the Quinterra Legacy Garden while looking out over the Glenmore Reservoir in southwest Calgary.

“It was such a beautiful day. She would have loved that it was so sunny out,” Perras said.

“I like to come here on her birthday, so I came, and I sat in her chair, and I just looked out.”

Gregg Perras sits in a chair honouring his daughter Kaiti, one of the five young adults killed at a 2014 house party in the Brentwood area. The spot looks out over the Glenmore Reservoir in southwest Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. View image in full screen
Gregg Perras sits in a chair honouring his daughter Kaiti, one of the five young adults killed at a 2014 house party in the Brentwood area. The spot looks out over the Glenmore Reservoir in southwest Calgary, Alta., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Global News

The garden in South Glenmore Park honours the “Brentwood Five” — college-aged friends Jordan Segura, Josh Hunter, Kaiti Perras, Zachariah Rathwell and Lawrence Hong — who were killed at an end-of-year party in Calgary’s Brentwood neighbourhood in April 2014.

Matthew de Grood was found not criminally responsible for the homicides due to a mental disorder.

The Brentwood Five. View image in full screen
The Brentwood Five. Global News

The garden, located at 90 Avenue and 24 Street S.W., opened in 2021. It features permanent outdoor musical instrument fixtures and a stage, which serves as a place to appreciate music and the arts, as well as to heal and remember those lives.

For the families of the massacre victims, the space has become a place of reflection and connection rather than closure.

“It gives me peace, not closure — not total closure — but a sense that we have done something for our five children,” said Marlene Hong, Lawrence’s mother.

The entrance to the garden is normally marked by an ornate bronze plaque depicting a tree, with one branch representing each life lost.

Quinterra Legacy Garden’s grand opening in Calgary was held on Aug. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Quinterra Legacy Garden’s grand opening in Calgary was held on Aug. 14, 2021. Courtesy: Quinterra Group

But on what would have been Kaiti Perras’ 35th birthday, her father noticed the memorial sign was missing and presumed stolen.

“I’m kind of disgusted, to be honest,” Perras said.

“It’s kind of despicable that someone would take a memorial plaque from a park.”

Bronze plaque thefts have increased over the past five years as the value of metal has risen, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Acting Duty Insp. Shelby Stewart said it’s troubling when memorial items are targeted.

“Especially ones that carry any memorial value,” Stewart said. “We’ve seen war memorial plaques turn back up. I think once they realize that they can’t take it to the recyclers, oftentimes we’ll see them.”

Police are investigating the theft, canvassing nearby security cameras and asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers say there is still hope the plaque can be recovered.

The families are also appealing directly to whoever took it.

“Just lay it by the rock, we’ll put it back up,” Perras said.

“Walk away. No one will need to know.”

Despite the loss and the recent theft, the families say the Quintterra Legacy Garden remains a symbol of healing and community.

“This place gives hope,” Hong said. “Not only healing, but connecting with the community.”

Quinterra Legacy Garden unveiled in memory of 5 Calgarians lost in Brentwood tragedy
