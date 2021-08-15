Calgary’s Quinterra Legacy Garden honouring Brentwood Five officially opens

Send this page to someone via email

A garden honouring five people who were killed in the 2014 Brentwood stabbing has officially opened in Calgary.

Read more: Quinterra Legacy Garden unveiled in memory of 5 Calgarians lost in Brentwood tragedy

Family members cut the ribbon of Quinterra Legacy Garden at the grand opening ceremony in South Glenmore Park, located at 90 Avenue and 24 Street S.W., on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“Due to health and event restrictions in place at the time, the families held a private event in October 2020 to unofficially unveil the space so it could welcome individual visitors,” the Quinterra Group said.

“[Saturday’s] event marked the official grand opening to kick off the use of the Quinterra Legacy Garden as a public outdoor performance space.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Family members cut the ribbon at Quinterra Legacy Garden’s grand opening in Calgary on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Courtesy: Quinterra Group

Matthew de Grood killed Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Kaitlan Perras, Jordan Segura and Zackariah Rathwell at a house party on April 15, 2014. He was found not criminally responsible for the homicides due to a mental disorder.

The garden, which features permanent, outdoor musical instrument fixtures and a stage, serves as a place to appreciate music and the arts as well as to reflect, heal and remember those lives.

Read more: The Brentwood Five massacre

“We are overwhelmed with joy to finally use this space for large-scale public events after many years of planning, construction and of course, waiting for the pandemic to ease,” said Barclay Hunter, Josh’s dad.

“Today, with music, performances and people enjoying the space together, we are finally able to see the true vision of this space come to life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Today, with music, performances and people enjoying the space together, we are finally able to see the true vision of this space come to life."

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Josh Hunter, 23, Kaitlin (Kaiti) Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, died after being attacked and stabbed at a house party in April 2014. Global News

Musical performances are scheduled at the park for Aug. 19 and 26.

“Quinterra Legacy Garden is a remarkable space and project because of the dedication and hard work these families put into making their vision a reality,” said Sheila Taylor, CEO of Parks Foundation Calgary.

“It is truly a one-of-a-kind space that commemorates the lives of five incredible individuals while also providing a place for joy, celebration, peaceful contemplation and well-being. This park speaks to the generous and caring nature of our city and community.”

Related News Legacy Garden being created by families of 5 Calgarians lost in Brentwood tragedy