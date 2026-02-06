Toronto police corruption scandal spills into Peel as 3 officers there suspended

Send this page to someone via email

A day after accusations of corruption within Toronto police sent shockwaves through the region, a neighbouring police force is suspending three officers.

A spokesperson with Peel Regional Police told Global News Friday the force has administratively suspended three officers, pending further investigation by York Regional Police.

York Regional Police announced Thursday they charged seven active Toronto police officers and one retired Toronto officer in their investigation, dubbed Project South, which looked into organized crime and corruption.

The allegations against those officers include bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, theft of personal property, breach of trust and the unauthorized access and distribution of confidential information.

“No officers from Peel Regional Police (PRP) have been charged in connection to Project South. The scope of the York Regional Police (YRP) investigation is wide-reaching and ongoing,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“PRP has administratively suspended three officers, pending further investigation by YRP. To protect the integrity of their investigation, we will not be providing additional comment.”

York Regional Police Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan told reporters Thursday the Toronto officers allegedly demonstrated varying degrees of criminality and associations with criminal networks.

Those networks, he said, were reportedly involved in a conspiracy to murder a man who was working at an Ontario correctional institution.

Hogan said over a 36-hour period, several suspects went to the man’s home in York Region, at least three times, “we allege for the purpose of murdering him.” He said video surveillance shows masked and armed suspects entering the home and, at one point, ramming a police cruiser that was in the driveway.

Hogan said the suspects were arrested at the scene, and it was later alleged that Toronto police Const. Timothy Barnhardt had unlawfully accessed confidential information about the victim.

He allegedly then leaked it to Brian DaCosta — reportedly a key figure in a criminal network operating within the Greater Toronto Area.

Hogan also alleges that information was then released into other criminal networks to cause harm against the correctional member. He said investigators identified several criminal acts that allegedly occurred after the release of confidential information “almost in real time.”

Hogan also alleged Const. Elias Mouawad released confidential information to two other suspects “in support of illicit activity.”

As well, investigators allege Const. John Madeley (Jr.) and his father, retired Const. John Madeley (Sr.), both accessed and distributed confidential information.

Barnhardt, Sgt. Robert Black, Const. Saurabjit Bedi and Sgt. Carl Grellette are alleged to have accepted bribes to provide protection from a law enforcement investigation in the operation of illegal cannabis dispensaries orchestrated by DaCosta, Hogan said.

Meanwhile, Hogan said Const. Derek McCormick was arrested for his participation in the theft of personal property from a police facility. The personal property allegedly included driver’s licences, health cards and passports. A “substantial amount” of it was recovered, he added.

The officers are facing a long list of charges. Some include accepting a bribe, breach of trust by a public officer, conspiracy to obstruct justice, drug trafficking and possession-related charges.

Outside of the officers charged, 19 suspects have also been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation, including two youths whose ages were not provided.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues, Isaac Callan and Caryn Lieberman