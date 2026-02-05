Information allegedly leaked by 7 Toronto police officers to crime groups led to shootings

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged seven currently employed Toronto police officers and one retired Toronto police officer linked to an investigation into organized crime and corruption.

The police force just north of Toronto made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday.

“Investigators allege that Toronto police officers had unlawfully accessed personal information. This information was then funneled to other criminals who carried out shootings and other violent offenses,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This news is both shocking and completely unacceptable. Corruption has no place in policing. It’s never and will never be tolerated.”

Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan detailed the lengthy and complex investigation, called Project South, which began in June 2025 when a conspiracy unfolded to allegedly murder a man who was working at an Ontario correctional institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Hogan said over a 36-hour period, a number of suspects went to the man’s home in York Region “we allege for the purpose of murdering him.”

He said the investigation uncovered serious allegations of criminal corruption among the eight current and former Toronto police officers.

“It is alleged that these officers have demonstrated varying degrees of criminality and associations to criminal networks,” Hogan said. “The allegations of criminal corruption include bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, theft of personal property, breach of trust, and the unauthorized access and distribution of confidential information.”

More to come.