2 people fined in killing of grizzly bear on Texada Island

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been fined in connection with the killing of a grizzly bear on Texada Island in July.

In a post on social media, the Conservation Officer Service said Texada Island residents Kody Bevan and Seneca Antony pleaded guilty and were sentenced in Powell River provincial court on Thursday for failing to promptly report the wounding or killing of a grizzly bear, a violation under section 75(2) of the Wildlife Act (WLA).

Bevan and Antony received a combined penalty of $6,000, with $2,000 from each fine directed to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

The bear, nicknamed Tex, had been living on Texada Island for more than a month when it was found dead in the Van Anda area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The four-year-old male grizzly had been on the island for close to a month after swimming across from the mainland.

Residents of the island rallied to privately fund a relocation effort, and the Mamalilikulla First Nation said it would be happy to welcome the bear to its territory in Knight Inlet, west of the Broughton Archipelago.

The B.C. government, however, resisted the idea, telling Global News that because the bear had already been moved twice, the chances of a successful third move were low and it was no longer a candidate for relocation.