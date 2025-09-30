2 Texada residents charged with killing island’s lone grizzly bear in July

Send this page to someone via email

Two Texada Island residents have now been charged in connection with the killing of a grizzly bear in July.

In a post on social media, the Conservation Officer Service said Crown counsel has now approved charges against the two men, who are scheduled to appear in court in Powell River on Oct. 14.

The men, who have not been named, are charged with failing to promptly report the wounding or killing of a grizzly bear, contrary to Section 75(2) of the B.C. Wildlife Act.

1:53 Memorial held for bear found shot on Texada Island

The bear, nicknamed Tex, had been living on Texada Island for more than a month when it was found dead in the Van Anda area.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-year-old male grizzly had been on the island for close to a month after swimming across from the mainland.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Residents of the island rallied to privately fund a relocation effort, and the Mamalilikulla First Nation said it would be happy to welcome the bear to its territory in Knight Inlet, west of the Broughton Archipelago.

The B.C. government, however, resisted the idea, telling Global News that because the bear had already been moved twice, the chances of a successful third move were low and it was no longer a candidate for relocation.