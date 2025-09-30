Menu

Crime

2 Texada residents charged with killing island’s lone grizzly bear in July

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Texada Island’s lone grizzly bear shot and killed'
Texada Island’s lone grizzly bear shot and killed
Tex, the lone grizzly that swam to Texada Island in the spring, has been shot and killed. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating. Alissa Thibault reports. – Jul 15, 2025
Two Texada Island residents have now been charged in connection with the killing of a grizzly bear in July.

In a post on social media, the Conservation Officer Service said Crown counsel has now approved charges against the two men, who are scheduled to appear in court in Powell River on Oct. 14.

The men, who have not been named, are charged with failing to promptly report the wounding or killing of a grizzly bear, contrary to Section 75(2) of the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Click to play video: 'Memorial held for bear found shot on Texada Island'
Memorial held for bear found shot on Texada Island

The bear, nicknamed Tex, had been living on Texada Island for more than a month when it was found dead in the Van Anda area.

The four-year-old male grizzly had been on the island for close to a month after swimming across from the mainland.

Residents of the island rallied to privately fund a relocation effort, and the Mamalilikulla First Nation said it would be happy to welcome the bear to its territory in Knight Inlet, west of the Broughton Archipelago.

The B.C. government, however, resisted the idea, telling Global News that because the bear had already been moved twice, the chances of a successful third move were low and it was no longer a candidate for relocation.

