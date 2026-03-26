Teacher recognized for heroism following fire attack on girl at Saskatoon high school

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A teacher who suffered burns to his hands and face after rescuing a student set on fire at a Saskatoon high school has received a prestigious award for bravery.

The U.S.-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Wednesday that Sean Hayes is among those receiving a medal for acts of exceptional valour.

“All the men and women recognized today risked serious injury or death, or were killed, saving or attempting to save others in acts of extraordinary heroism,” the commission said in a statement.

Hayes rushed to the aid of a girl in September 2024, after she was splashed with lighter fluid and lit on fire by another teen in a hallway at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

The commission shared an account of what happened, adding it was reviewed by Hayes.

It said the 33-year-old teacher was in the hallway when the attacker, who was 14 at the time, set the then-15-year-old victim on fire.

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Hayes told the girl to get on the ground and roll and instructed a staff member to call 911.

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The teacher got on his hands and knees, and tried to roll the girl back and forth to extinguish the flames, but he was impeded by her backpack.

Hayes then tried to pat out the fire with his hands but it spread to his clothing. He pressed himself against some lockers then took off his shirt.

The commission said he then used the shirt and a colleague’s clothing to stamp out the fire.

When police arrived, most of the flames were out. Hayes then used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames that had spread to the floor.

Hayes later went to hospital for burns to his face, neck and hands. He has since recovered.

The attacker, now 16, was sentenced earlier this month to three years for attempted murder and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

The victim, also now 16, required multiple skin grafts and surgeries after 40 per cent of her body was burned. Scars also developed on her vocal cords.

Court heard the two girls developed a brief friendship but the victim wanted to end it. The attacker became obsessed and wrote a journal entry about how she wanted the victim dead.

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Educational assistants had been keeping an eye on the attacker that fateful day when she barged past them in the hallway and set the victim on fire.

Hayes was among 18 recipients announced Wednesday. The only other Canadian, Sadia Khan of Ottawa, rescued a six-year-old boy being swept down the Rideau River.

Jewels Phraner, director of administration and external affairs with the commission, said each recipient or their survivors are to receive US$7,500. They also get a medal with their name engraved on the back.