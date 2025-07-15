Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Texada Island’s lone grizzly bear reportedly shot and injured by resident

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Nations group proposes new solution to relocate bear on Texada Island'
First Nations group proposes new solution to relocate bear on Texada Island
RELATED: First Nations groups say a bear that made its way to Texada Island should be trapped and relocated to Bute Inlet, nearly 100 kilometres away. As Kylie Stanton reports, the Grizzly Bear Foundation believes the province should work with First Nations groups – Jun 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it’s investigating a report about the grizzly bear that has been living on Texada Island for more than a month.

The organization said it received a report from the RCMP on Monday afternoon that the bear, dubbed Tex, was shot and possibly wounded by a member of the public in the Van Anda area.

The Conservation Officer Service arrived on Texada Island on Monday and will continue to investigate.

At this time, officers cannot confirm if the bear was shot or wounded as it has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Click to play video: 'First Nation group offers territory to move Texada grizzly bear'
First Nation group offers territory to move Texada grizzly bear
Story continues below advertisement

In late June, First Nations came forward with a new proposal aimed at relocating the grizzly bear.

The pitch would see the bear moved to Bute Inlet, about 100 kilometres northwest of the island.
Trending Now

“It’s a pretty remote area of the province.… There’s hardly any humans there, so the bear will have lots of room to roam,” Homalco First Nation Chief Darren Blaney told Global News at the time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have busy bear tours up there as well, and we have a salmon-enhancement facility up there and it creates a lot of food for the bears.”

The B.C. government, however, has resisted the idea, telling Global News that because the bear has already been moved twice, the chances of a successful third move are low and it is no longer a candidate for relocation.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices