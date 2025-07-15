Texada Island’s lone grizzly bear reportedly shot and injured by resident

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it’s investigating a report about the grizzly bear that has been living on Texada Island for more than a month.

The organization said it received a report from the RCMP on Monday afternoon that the bear, dubbed Tex, was shot and possibly wounded by a member of the public in the Van Anda area.

The Conservation Officer Service arrived on Texada Island on Monday and will continue to investigate.

At this time, officers cannot confirm if the bear was shot or wounded as it has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

In late June, First Nations came forward with a new proposal aimed at relocating the grizzly bear.

“It’s a pretty remote area of the province.… There’s hardly any humans there, so the bear will have lots of room to roam,” Homalco First Nation Chief Darren Blaney told Global News at the time.

“We have busy bear tours up there as well, and we have a salmon-enhancement facility up there and it creates a lot of food for the bears.”

The B.C. government, however, has resisted the idea, telling Global News that because the bear has already been moved twice, the chances of a successful third move are low and it is no longer a candidate for relocation.

More to come.