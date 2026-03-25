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Left out of Manitoba budget, North End treatment plant funding faces questions

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
The North End Wastewater Treatment Plant processes 70 per cent of Winnipeg's wastewater. The project's price tag has ballooned to more than $3 billion since it was first announced more than 10 years ago. View image in full screen
The North End Wastewater Treatment Plant processes 70 per cent of Winnipeg's wastewater. The project's price tag has ballooned to more than $3 billion since it was first announced more than 10 years ago. Jordan Pearn/Global News
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Mayor Gillingham expressed his disappointment Tuesday that the provincial budget didn’t include dedicated funds to support Phase 3 of the North End Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“This is a shovel-ready project at a time when the prime minister wants nation-building projects, and that project has a business case, an economic impact case,” he said.

But when asked at a press conference touting the budget’s PST break on Wednesday, Premier Kinew said the funds are there.

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“We can spend time with you circling the exact numbers in the budget going toward the North End water pollution control centre. We’re going to be there, for sure,” Kinew said.

One line in Budget 2026 says the province “will develop a plan to fund phase 3 of the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.” But Gillingham says he wants to see a commitment that includes dollar amounts and a timeline.

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“We need an announcement from the provincial government and the federal government within the coming months for this project to proceed on time,” he told Global News.

Watch the video above to learn more.

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