4 people die in different northern B.C. avalanches on Sunday

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Four people in B.C. died in separate avalanches on Sunday.

Three heli-skiers were killed when they were caught in an avalanche on the Iridium Shoulder ski run on Mount Knauss, north of Terrace.

RCMP said search and rescue crews were activated at 1:30 p.m. and officers and Emergency Health Services were dispatched to a local lodge.

A fourth skier was also caught up in the avalanche, but was airlifted off the mountain with serious injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

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The remaining three people were confirmed to have died and they were recovered from the mountain, police said.

The second fatal slide occurred just a few hours later in a remote corner of northwestern B.C., near the Canada-U.S. border close to Skagway, AK.

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Atlin RCMP received a Garmin SOS alert from a remote area near Klehini River and Pleasant Camp, approximately 350 kilometres west from Atlin.

RCMP said they were told an avalanche had occurred and one person was unconscious and CPR was being performed.

Atlin RCMP coordinated with Atlin Search and Rescue to plan an extraction, police said, and due to the remote location, a helicopter was utilized to access the area.

Upon arrival, responders confirmed that one person was dead.

Five people were extracted, police said, with the remaining four not hurt.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the four deaths, RCMP said.

On Monday, Avalanche Canada classified the danger rating around Terrace as considerable and the area close to the B.C. / U.S. border as moderate.