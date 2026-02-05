Menu

Sports

Reid Carruthers and top seeds stay unbeaten at Bunge Championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 8:32 pm
1 min read
Reid Carruthers throws a rock in their game against Jace Freeman on Thursday at the Bunge Championship in Selkirk. View image in full screen
Reid Carruthers throws a rock in their game against Jace Freeman on Thursday at the Bunge Championship in Selkirk. Curl Manitoba
It’s gone pretty much according to plan so far at the Bunge Championship for the provincial men’s curling title.

All of the top four seeds advanced to A-Event playoff qualifying games on Thursday at the Selkirk Recreation Complex.

Top seed and two-time defending champion Reid Carruthers (Granite CC) scored a single point in the 10th end to defeat Jace Freeman (Virden) 6-5. Second seed Jordon McDonald (Assiniboine Memorial CC) had a pair of three-enders in an 8-4 win over Kelly Marnoch (Carberry). Third seed Braden Calvert (Heather CC) hammered Steve Irwin (Brandon) 10-1 in just seven ends after stealing four in the seventh end. And fourth seed Brett Walter (Assiniboine Memorial CC) handed fifth seed Tanner Lott (Fort Rouge CC) their first loss 11-6.

Carruthers will take on Walter for a spot in the playoff round on Friday morning, while McDonald meets Calvert in the other A-Side qualifier.

It’s the first year for the triple knockout format and the first four teams from the 24-team field will be eliminated by the end of Thursday’s play.

Cory Naharnie (Granite CC), Stefan Gudmundson (Steinbach), and Ryan Hyde (Portage) all suffered a third loss in Thursday afternoon’s draw seven and have been eliminated from the bonspiel. The loser in a C-Event match between Cale Dunbar (Brandon) and Dean Moxham (Portage) in the late draw will also be heading home early.

The playoff round starts Friday night and the final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

