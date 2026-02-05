Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Canada

New Brunswick leaving X, premier says concerns about it ‘deeply troubling’

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 4:44 pm
1 min read
FILE - New Brunswick is leaving X after recent concerns surrounding the social media platform's operations.
FILE - New Brunswick is leaving X after recent concerns surrounding the social media platform's operations. RR
New Brunswick is leaving X after recent concerns surrounding the social media platform’s operations.

In a post that was shared on X — as well as Facebook — Premier Susan Holt said the province will no longer use X for routine communications.

“Protecting the safety and well-being of young people is a core responsibility of the government,” she wrote.

“We recognize that the platform’s recent history, including reports of harmful content and inadequate safeguards, has eroded trust that it can be used in a way that aligns with our values and obligations to New Brunswickers.”

X, formerly Twitter, has been facing global condemnation and some crackdowns on its AI chatbot Grok for creating deepfake sexual images of children and women.

Last week, the European Union opened a formal investigation into X over the issue and Canada has been considering its response too.

Holt said she will continue to use other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky to communicate.

Click to play video: 'Prosecutors raid X offices in Paris over alleged child sexual abuse images, deepfakes'
Prosecutors raid X offices in Paris over alleged child sexual abuse images, deepfakes
