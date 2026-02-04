Calvillo to call plays for Montreal Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Anthony Calvillo will be the Montreal Alouettes offensive playcaller this season.

Calvillo, Montreal’s offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach, will take over playcalling duties from head coach Jason Maas, the club announced Wednesday.

Montreal also unveiled Maas’s coaching staff for 2026 and it features nine returnees from last year when the Alouettes reached the Grey Cup before losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A.J. Gass joins the Alouettes as linebackers coach after serving as a special-teams co-ordinator and linebackers coach with the Alberta Golden Bears. Gass played linebacker for the Edmonton Elks from 1998 to ’07 and also spent time with the franchise as a defensive assistant (2008-09) and special-teams co-ordinator (2019).

Domenico Manno will serve as an offensive assistant. He began his tenure with the Alouettes in 2021 as an equipment assistant and became head of the department one year later.

Story continues below advertisement

The remainder of Maas’s staff includes Byron Archambault (assistant head coach, special-teams co-ordinator), Calvillo, Noel Thorpe (defensive co-ordinator, defensive backs), Dave Brown (offensive line), Michael Lionello (receivers, pass-game co-ordinator), Dave Jackson (running backs and tight ends), Corvey Irvin (defensive line) and Bryan Wyllie (defensive assistant).

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Elks sign defensive backs Garnes, Williams to contract extensions

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American defensive backs Chelen Garnes and Kobe Williams to contract extensions Wednesday.

Garnes’ deal is through 2027 while Williams’ contract is for the 2026 season.

The five-foot-11, 207-pound Garnes registered 62 tackles and an interception last season, his first in the CFL. He also was a versatile performer, seeing action at both free safety and strong-side linebacker while being named Edmonton’s nominee for the league’s top rookie award.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams had 60 total tackles (54 defensive, six special teams) last season, his first with Edmonton. Williams played his first four years in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.

Williams has recorded 190 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 66 career CFL regular-season games.

Grey Cup-champion Roughriders sign veteran linebacker Woods

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American linebacker Josh Woods on Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 234-pound Woods spent the last five seasons with the B.C. Lions. He recorded 152 tackles, 25 special-teams tackles, three sacks and two interceptions while scoring a TD in 55 regular-season games.

Woods started 10 of the 14 games he appeared in last season. He had a career-high 65 total tackles (six for loss), a sack and fumble recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.