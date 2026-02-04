SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calvillo to call plays for Montreal Alouettes

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2026 7:07 pm
2 min read
Montreal Alouettes quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo looks on during CFL football training camp in Saint-Jerome, Que., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo looks on during CFL football training camp in Saint-Jerome, Que., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MONTREAL – Anthony Calvillo will be the Montreal Alouettes offensive playcaller this season.

Calvillo, Montreal’s offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach, will take over playcalling duties from head coach Jason Maas, the club announced Wednesday.

Montreal also unveiled Maas’s coaching staff for 2026 and it features nine returnees from last year when the Alouettes reached the Grey Cup before losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

A.J. Gass joins the Alouettes as linebackers coach after serving as a special-teams co-ordinator and linebackers coach with the Alberta Golden Bears. Gass played linebacker for the Edmonton Elks from 1998 to ’07 and also spent time with the franchise as a defensive assistant (2008-09) and special-teams co-ordinator (2019).

Domenico Manno will serve as an offensive assistant. He began his tenure with the Alouettes in 2021 as an equipment assistant and became head of the department one year later.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs'
Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs

The remainder of Maas’s staff includes Byron Archambault (assistant head coach, special-teams co-ordinator), Calvillo, Noel Thorpe (defensive co-ordinator, defensive backs), Dave Brown (offensive line), Michael Lionello (receivers, pass-game co-ordinator), Dave Jackson (running backs and tight ends), Corvey Irvin (defensive line) and Bryan Wyllie (defensive assistant).

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Elks sign defensive backs Garnes, Williams to contract extensions

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American defensive backs Chelen Garnes and Kobe Williams to contract extensions Wednesday.

Garnes’ deal is through 2027 while Williams’ contract is for the 2026 season.

Trending Now

The five-foot-11, 207-pound Garnes registered 62 tackles and an interception last season, his first in the CFL. He also was a versatile performer, seeing action at both free safety and strong-side linebacker while being named Edmonton’s nominee for the league’s top rookie award.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams had 60 total tackles (54 defensive, six special teams) last season, his first with Edmonton. Williams played his first four years in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.

Williams has recorded 190 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 66 career CFL regular-season games.

Grey Cup-champion Roughriders sign veteran linebacker Woods

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American linebacker Josh Woods on Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 234-pound Woods spent the last five seasons with the B.C. Lions. He recorded 152 tackles, 25 special-teams tackles, three sacks and two interceptions while scoring a TD in 55 regular-season games.

Woods started 10 of the 14 games he appeared in last season. He had a career-high 65 total tackles (six for loss), a sack and fumble recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices