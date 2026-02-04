Kingston council defers $350K for The Tragically Hip anniversary events

Send this page to someone via email

Plans to mark the 10th anniversary of The Tragically Hip’s historic final concert in Kingston have hit a snag after city council voted to put a hold on funding the celebrations.

In a 12-1 vote on Tuesday night, council deferred a motion requesting up to $350,000 to support events planned for 2026.

Coun. Brandon Tozzo says councillors felt the request lacked necessary detail, especially given the significant price tag.

“We felt it was unclear why this large amount was being requested, the purpose for this money, and asked for additional information to be made public about events and activities to commemorate the anniversary before committing this money, given the community’s affordability concerns,” Tozzo said.

The proposed funding was intended to support a year-long series of events commemorating the band’s final show on Aug. 20, 2016. That concert drew tens of thousands of fans to downtown Kingston and was watched by millions across Canada.

Before the vote, city staff had pitched the anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate a “defining cultural moment.”

“It brought together thousands of people, and we know there’s a strong desire to come together again and celebrate what that moment meant,” said Danika Lochhead, director of the city’s arts and culture services.

Mayor Bryan Paterson had initially supported the funding model, noting the money would come from the Working Fund Reserve rather than property taxes, but did vote in favour of the deferral Tuesday night.

“There’s no additional taxation for an event like this,” Paterson said. “We see this as an investment that can bring significant economic benefit to the city.”

Despite the deferral, the legacy of that night remains strong in the city. Ryan Lemmon, arena announcer for the Kingston Frontenacs, says the team still listens to the band in the dressing room.

“It’s hard to believe it was 10 years ago,” Lemmon said. “It was an amazing night, not only in the building, but down in Market Square.”

Council is expecting more details on the specific events and activities before the funding request returns for consideration.