Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jeffrey Epstein denied permission to visit Canada in 2018, documents show

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 3:50 pm
1 min read
This redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a framed photograph of Jeffrey Epstein with a person on his lap. View image in full screen
This redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a framed photograph of Jeffrey Epstein with a person on his lap, documented on Aug. 12, 2019, during a search of his home on Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP). (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian government denied convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein permission to enter the country in 2018 due to his criminal past, newly released U.S. government documents reveal.

On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department released some 3.5 million pages of documents related to Epstein which include correspondence from his personal email address with the Canadian government.

Despite his criminal record, Epstein contacted the Canadian consulate in Los Angeles seeking a temporary resident permit for a planned trip to Vancouver from April 11 to 13 in 2018 so he could attend a TED conference there.

Click to play video: 'Epstein files release: DOJ says no ‘hidden tranche’ of men who abused woman… “unfortunately”'
Epstein files release: DOJ says no ‘hidden tranche’ of men who abused woman… “unfortunately”
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles wrote back on April 4 that year to tell that his application was rejected after a “careful and sympathetic review.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The letter informed Epstein he was inadmissible because he was convicted of a crime considered an indictable offence in Canada, and that Ottawa only makes exceptions in circumstances that “might be best described as humanitarian and compassionate.”

The documents were disclosed under a law U.S. President Donald Trump enacted in response to mounting public pressure that compels the U.S. government to release information it collected on the disgraced financier.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices