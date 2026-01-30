Northlander train nears return as work along corridor begins to wrap up

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government says its long-held promise to return the Northlander train service from Toronto through cottage country to Timmins, Ont., is almost complete.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria visited North Bay Friday to celebrate renovations to the city’s Northlander bus and train station, promising that $100 million in fixes and maintenance work on the route is almost complete.

“The rail work underway will help reduce travel times and deliver a smoother and more comfortable ride for passengers,” he said in a statement.

The Northlander will run for 740 kilometres between Toronto and Timmins with a separate connection to Cochrane. It will have 16 stops, including through the Muskokas.

The train was taken out of service in 2012 and for years, Premier Doug Ford has promised he would bring it back into service. The premier recently inspected the first train completed to run on the route.

The government has not provided either pricing or an official opening date for the train.

A proposed schedule will see the train operate seven days per week, depending on the season.