Traffic

Person hit and killed by train in Fort Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
First responders on the scene of a fatal train collision in Fort Langley where a pedestrian was struck and killed. View image in full screen
First responders on the scene of a fatal train collision in Fort Langley where a pedestrian was struck and killed. Global News
A person has died after being struck by a train in Fort Langley.

Langley, B.C., RCMP said that at approximately 7:45 a.m., they were called to the tracks near Glover Road and Billy Brown Road.

Police officers rushed to the scene and immediately found the person who had been hit.

“Despite life-saving efforts, the individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a release.

“Road closures are in effect in the immediate area while our investigators continue their investigation.”

Motorists and other road users are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2026-3084.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

