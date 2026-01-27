City of Edmonton seeks feedback on Wîhkwêntôwin neighbourhood renewal

Send this page to someone via email

The city is looking for feedback on proposed updates from people living in one of Edmonton’s oldest neighbourhoods, Wîhkwêntôwin.

Proposed designs to the downtown area formerly known as Oliver would add more green spaces, bike lanes and spaces for people to walk in the neighbourhood.

It could also narrow some roads, which the city says are currently oversized, and reduce parking.

That includes a stretch of road on 99th Avenue between 112th and 110th streets. It would add traffic-calming measures and additional green space.

One proposal for 121 Street between 102 and 103 avenues would get rid of the majority of street parking and turn the two-way traffic into one lane northbound, with the southbound becoming green space with a bike lane.

“We see about 50 per cent of people using active modes, so walking, biking, taking transit. There’s a huge opportunity to ensure that the sidewalks and streets reflect how people are getting around,” said Ward O-day’min councillor, Anne Stevenson.

Edmontonians can share their thoughts on the designs through a survey and drop-in events.

