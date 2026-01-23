Simon Jolin-Barrette bows out of CAQ leadership race; Christine Fréchette to run

Send this page to someone via email

The race to find a leader for the Coalition Avenir Québec began to take shape Friday as one high profile candidate was set to jump into the fray while the person who was expected to be her main rival bowed out.

Economy Minister Christine Fréchette has scheduled an event on Sunday in Trois-Rivières, Que., where she is expected to announce she is officially entering the race.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced he wouldn’t seek the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership to replace François Legault.

“After much deliberation with my loved ones, and not without a great deal of heartache, I have come to the following conclusion: For family and professional reasons, now is not the right time for me,” Jolin-Barrette wrote on his social media channels.

View image in full screen Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Christine Frechette, speaks at Bombardier’s manufacturing facilities in Dorval, Que., on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Jolin-Barrette, first elected in 2014, had received the support of several CAQ caucus members since Legault’s announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Facing dismal polling, Legault said last week he would step down as party leader and premier after a successor is named at a leadership convention on April 12.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In his statement, Jolin-Barrette said the beginning of 2026 has come with significant changes, but also a chance to reflect on the future of the party.

He noted that the party’s strength is that it is a team and that it was important to remain united. He also highlighted the party’s “unapologetic and assertive nationalism” in Bill 21 — the province’s secularism law — and Bill 96, the party’s French language overhaul. He described both laws as important parts of Legault’s legacy. He said the party had a responsibility to make sure those laws are protected.

“A leadership race is a unique opportunity to renew ourselves and recharge our batteries for the next election,” Jolin-Barrette said. “Let’s never forget that governing Quebec is a privilege. The trust of Quebecers must never be taken for granted.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Fréchette who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Canadian Press that she would announce a run.

Fréchette has already received the support of several caucus members and five cabinet ministers and the source said she will make her entry official with an announcement in Trois-Rivières, Que., which is also her hometown. The party’s pre-session caucus meeting is also scheduled to be held in that city, halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A former Parti Québécois party member and staffer, Fréchette was considered a star candidate in 2022, when she was elected under the CAQ banner in the riding of Sanguinet, south of Montreal.

Legault initially named Fréchette as immigration minister. After the departure of Pierre Fitzgibbon, she was shuffled into the economy minister portfolio.

The CAQ released its leadership race rules on Thursday, which require Fréchette to temporarily step down from her cabinet minister duties to run. The race concludes at a convention on April 12.

The next leader will also become premier, albeit for a short period of time with a provincial election to be held in October.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville is still reflecting on whether to enter the race.

For his part, Natural Resources Minister Jean-François Simard told reporters in Sept-Îles, Que. that he would reveal his leadership race decision on Saturday.

Also Friday, former cabinet minister François Bonnardel announced he would not seek the party leadership but intended to support one of the candidates who do.

According to the rules, prospective candidates must collect 1,000 member signatures from at least 75 ridings, including 15 members of the national assembly and 100 signatures from the party’s youth wing.

They will also have to make a non-refundable lump sum contribution of $30,000. Election expenses are capped at $150,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline to declare is Feb. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.