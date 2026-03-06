SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Montreal teacher challenges policy for trans students to hide identity from parents

By Erika Morris The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
A police officer carries paperwork into the Montreal courthouse in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A police officer carries paperwork into the Montreal courthouse in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Quebec’s Superior Court is hearing arguments in a case about a teacher who claimed her Charter rights were violated when she was ordered to hide a student’s gender identity from the student’s parents.

Provincial policy allows children 14 years and older to change their name and pronouns in school without parental consent.

The Montreal high school teacher filed a constitutional challenge in 2023 after she was told by her school to use male pronouns for a 14-year-old student in class and female ones with the student’s parents.

Friday’s preliminary hearing is about the anonymity of witness statements.

The court has not yet set a date to hear arguments in the wider case.

The court is withholding the teacher’s identity to protect the names of students in the proceedings.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

