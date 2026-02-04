SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Montreal left without garbage collection as blue-collar workers launch 24-hour strike

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 9:49 am
1 min read
Montreal transit strike View image in full screen
A Montreal city worker plows the streets in December 2022. Roughly 6,000 blue-collar Montreal employees are going on a 24-hour strike Wednesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Roughly 6,000 blue-collar workers employed by the City of Montreal have launched a 24-hour strike as negotiations for a new deal continue.

While essential services will be maintained under a deal reached between the city and union, other tasks such as garbage and recycling collection, will be on pause until 5:59 a.m. Thursday.

Street cleaning will take place in the event of an accident, but road repairs will be limited to potholes and major incidents.

According to the deal, the application of abrasives and de-icing agents will happen when the forecast predicts at least one centimetre or more. Snow removal also follows similar conditions.

The collective agreement between the union and the city expired on Dec. 31, 2024.

Wage increases are the main sticking point in the dispute.

— with files from The Canadian Press

