Edmonton to begin cul-de-sac snow-clearing operations

Edmonton residents who live on one of the city’s 3,000 cul-de-sacs will soon begin to see crews clearing away excess snow.

On Wednesday afternoon, the city said that with work to clear residential roads 87 per cent complete, crews will start working on cul-de-sacs on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The cul-de-sac clearing process is expected to take up to six weeks, with crews active daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — including on weekends.

The city said cul-de-sac operations are completed in two phases: stacking up the snow, then removing it. Stacking may occur several days prior to the removal and hauling, the city added.

As a result, there may be large snow piles — and while they may be tempting for kids to play on, residents are asked to stay off the piles for their own safety.

Cul-de-sac clearing is a separate operation and is not part of the citywide Phase 2 residential parking ban that began last week.

While crews will get started on Thursday, the city said the majority of cul-de-sac work will be conducted after the Phase 2 parking ban is lifted — which is expected to to be on Friday.

Because the work may take over a month, the city said localized parking restrictions will be used for each cul-de-sac and large, yellow “no parking” signs will be placed at in advance to let residents know when clearing will occur on their street. The city said signs will be placed at least 24 hours ahead of time.

The city said crews will work to target areas that are able to be cleared and will wait for residents to move vehicles, if able, while in the area.

The city said it will issue another update on snow-clearing later this week.