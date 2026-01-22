2026 Oscar nominations: ‘Sinners’ makes Academy Awards history with 16 nods

See more sharing options

The much-anticipated 2026 Oscars nominations were revealed Thursday morning by Lewis Pullman, who starred in The Testament of Ann Lee, and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners led all films with 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday, setting a record for the most in Oscar history.

Sinners broke the 14-nomination mark set by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land. Along with best picture, Coogler was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and star Michael B. Jordan was rewarded with his first Oscar nomination for best actor.

5:10 Hailee Steinfeld shocked at “how sticky the blood was” while shooting Sinners

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another came in second with 13 nominations. Four of its actors — Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn — were nominated.

Ten films are nominated for best picture, as read by presenters Brooks and Pullman: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.

The Oscars also announced that they’re making room for one more award on their live broadcast in 2026. The new prize for achievement in casting will be part of the 98th Academy Awards in March.

That brings the total award count to 24 for the Oscars broadcast, where statuettes for best picture and best actor and actress will be among the others awarded.

Conan O’Brien is slated to host the 98th Oscars for the second year in a row, taking place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Find the complete list of the 2026 Oscar nominees in all the major categories below.

Best Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

F1

Train Dreams

One Battle After Another



Actor in a Leading Role

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sentimental Value

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Sentimental Value, Norway

It Was Just An Accident, France

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia



Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Live-Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Music (Original Song)

Diane Warren: Relentless — Dear Me by Diane Warren

KPop Demon Hunters — Golden by Huntr/x

Sinners — I Lied to You by Miles Caton

Viva Verdi! — Sweet Dreams of Joy by Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams — Train Dreams by Nick Cave

Music (Original Score)

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia

Max Richter, Hamnet

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

— with files from The Associated Press