2026 Oscar nominations: ‘Sinners’ makes Academy Awards history with 16 nods

The much-anticipated 2026 Oscars nominations were revealed Thursday morning by Lewis Pullman, who starred in The Testament of Ann Lee, and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners led all films with 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday, setting a record for the most in Oscar history.
Sinners broke the 14-nomination mark set by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land. Along with best picture, Coogler was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and star Michael B. Jordan was rewarded with his first Oscar nomination for best actor.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another came in second with 13 nominations. Four of its actors — Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn — were nominated.
Ten films are nominated for best picture, as read by presenters Brooks and Pullman: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.
The Oscars also announced that they’re making room for one more award on their live broadcast in 2026. The new prize for achievement in casting will be part of the 98th Academy Awards in March.
That brings the total award count to 24 for the Oscars broadcast, where statuettes for best picture and best actor and actress will be among the others awarded.
Conan O’Brien is slated to host the 98th Oscars for the second year in a row, taking place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Find the complete list of the 2026 Oscar nominees in all the major categories below.
—
Best Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
F1
Train Dreams
One Battle After Another
Actor in a Leading Role
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Actress in a Supporting Role
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Directing
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sentimental Value
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent, Brazil
Sentimental Value, Norway
It Was Just An Accident, France
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Live-Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Music (Original Song)
Diane Warren: Relentless — Dear Me by Diane Warren
KPop Demon Hunters — Golden by Huntr/x
Sinners — I Lied to You by Miles Caton
Viva Verdi! — Sweet Dreams of Joy by Nicholas Pike
Train Dreams — Train Dreams by Nick Cave
Music (Original Score)
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
Max Richter, Hamnet
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
— with files from The Associated Press
