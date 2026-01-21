ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets need to extend Logan Stanley’s stay with the team

Send this page to someone via email

View image in full screen Based on a breakout season, are the Winnipeg Jets willing to afford the major pay increase Logan Stanley is expected to command as an impending free agent?.

In one short year, he’s become a uniquely polarizing sports figure in this city.

Last year, many fans felt the press box was a better spot for him than on the team’s blue line.

This year, the polarity is exactly the opposite, with chants of MVP echoing through Canada Life Centre every time he scores a goal and fans even producing their own T-shirts using his nickname to proclaim they’re “Stanimal’s Biggest Fanimal.”

It’s a wrestling-type following that has frankly flipped the script from villain to hero seemingly overnight. And the only reason for it is Stanley’s play this season.

After being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, it’s certainly been a moment for Stanley to finally arrive as an everyday NHL defenceman, with assets such as skating, size, physicality, toughness and, yes, scoring all now working in conjunction this season.

For the Jets, it’s been a patient and lengthy investment in Stanley — a project by many accounts that is finally complete, which leads one to wonder what the team is thinking regarding retaining the 27-year-old’s services past this season.

With a rumoured expectation of $4 to $5 million per season the ask, watching Stanley walk away in July or be traded on or before the March 6 deadline doesn’t seem like a sage move for the Jets.

After all, six-foot-seven defencemen that can play aren’t in abundance across the NHL and his departure would leave Winnipeg much leaner on the left side of its blue line, no doubt.

For Stanley, who is just reaching his prime, he’s looking to cash in and understandably strike while the iron appears to be hot.

And while it might not have been the case a year ago, it’s likely many Winnipeg fans now believe not re-signing Stanley would be a move the Jets can’t afford to make.