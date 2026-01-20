Emergency alert issued about two ‘dangerous’ men in Antigonish County

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An emergency alert issued Tuesday afternoon warns of two men, who are believed to be armed, in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

RCMP say the two men were stopped at a traffic stop but abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot near 124 Heatherton Village Road in Pomquet Forks, N.S.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No shots were fired but it’s believed the men have firearms, according to police.

The alert, which was issued just after 12 p.m., warns residents to seek immediate shelter or stay inside and lock doors and windows.

“Do not pick up hitch hikers or provide a ride to anyone asking for one,” the alert states.

Anyone with tips or an emergency should call 911.

People are asked not to disclose police locations during the investigation.