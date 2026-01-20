Menu

Canada

Emergency alert issued about two ‘dangerous’ men in Antigonish County

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 20, 2026 11:43 am
1 min read
An emergency alert issued Tuesday afternoon warns of two men, who are believed to be armed, in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County. . View image in full screen
An emergency alert issued Tuesday afternoon warns of two men, who are believed to be armed, in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County. . JF/JJF
An emergency alert issued Tuesday afternoon warns of two men, who are believed to be armed, in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

RCMP say the two men were stopped at a traffic stop but abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot near 124 Heatherton Village Road in Pomquet Forks, N.S.

No shots were fired but it’s believed the men have firearms, according to police.

The alert, which was issued just after 12 p.m., warns residents to seek immediate shelter or stay inside and lock doors and windows.

“Do not pick up hitch hikers or provide a ride to anyone asking for one,” the alert states.

Anyone with tips or an emergency should call 911.

People are asked not to disclose police locations during the investigation.

