Surrey extortion victim being investigated for allegedly returning fire during shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A person, or persons, inside a Surrey, B.C., home where an extortion-related shooting took place on Saturday is now under investigation for allegedly returning fire, Global News has learned.

Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Galway Crescent, near Bear Creek Park, around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a home damaged by gunfire.

The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

It is not known how many shots were fired at the extortion suspects or if their getaway vehicle was hit.

1:54 Frustration grows after latest Surrey extortion shooting

Global News has also learned that the residents, who are connected to a local business, had been receiving threats for some time, which they had reported to the police.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey police told Global News they “do not condone vigilantism or anyone illegally using firearms or weapons of any kind. It puts the community at risk and if you do, you will be the subject of a criminal investigation.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News has previously reported on extortion cases involving threats against members of the Indo-Canadian community, raising concerns about organized crime and potential foreign interference. Police have not released details about who was targeted in the latest shooting, or whether the incident involved the Indo-Canadian community.

As of Jan. 15, there were 16 reported extortion cases in Surrey since the beginning of 2026.

— with files from Pooja Misra