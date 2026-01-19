Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey extortion victim being investigated for allegedly returning fire during shooting

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 1:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey extortion victim being investigated for shots fired'
Surrey extortion victim being investigated for shots fired
Global News has learned that an extortion victim in Surrey, whose house was targeted on the weekend, is now being investigated for allegedly returning fire. Jordan Armstrong has the exclusive details.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A person, or persons, inside a Surrey, B.C., home where an extortion-related shooting took place on Saturday is now under investigation for allegedly returning fire, Global News has learned.

Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Galway Crescent, near Bear Creek Park, around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a home damaged by gunfire.

The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

It is not known how many shots were fired at the extortion suspects or if their getaway vehicle was hit.

Click to play video: 'Frustration grows after latest Surrey extortion shooting'
Frustration grows after latest Surrey extortion shooting

Global News has also learned that the residents, who are connected to a local business, had been receiving threats for some time, which they had reported to the police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Surrey police told Global News they “do not condone vigilantism or anyone illegally using firearms or weapons of any kind. It puts the community at risk and if you do, you will be the subject of a criminal investigation.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News has previously reported on extortion cases involving threats against members of the Indo-Canadian community, raising concerns about organized crime and potential foreign interference. Police have not released details about who was targeted in the latest shooting, or whether the incident involved the Indo-Canadian community.

As of Jan. 15, there were 16 reported extortion cases in Surrey since the beginning of 2026.

— with files from Pooja Misra

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices