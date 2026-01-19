Bombers re-sign veteran kicker Castillo

See more sharing options

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed American kicker Sergio Castillo and Australian punter Jamieson Sheahan, the CFL club announced Monday.

Castillo’s extension is for two years, while Sheahan re-signed for one year. Both players were scheduled to become free agents in February.

The 35-year-old Castillo has been the Blue Bombers’ kicker for the past three seasons in his third stint with the club.

He made 48 field goals last season, including a CFL record-tying 63-yard kick in a loss to Calgary in August.

Castillo, who also played for the Bombers in 2015 and 2021, has appeared in 61 games for the Bombers and is fourth in franchise scoring with 639 points.

The kicker from La Joya, Texas, won a Grey Cup with the Bombers in 2021 and was a league all-star with the B.C. Lions in 2019. He has also kicked for Ottawa, Hamilton and Edmonton.

Sheahan finished 2025 with a punting average of 47.8 yards on 94 punts and a net average of 38.4 yards.

His 47.8-yard average was the second-highest in Blue Bombers history to Jon Ryan’s 50.6 average in 2005.

Sheahan is entering his fourth season with Winnipeg after he was selected eighth overall in the CFL’s 2023 Global Draft.

—

Stampeders re-sign Brooks

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American receiver Erik Brooks to a two-year contract.

Brooks was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Brooks played all 18 regular-season games (14 starts) in 2025 and had 51 catches for 824 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point convert.

He also had 31 kickoff returns for 665 yards and 33 punt returns for 335 yards and a touchdown.

The 26-year-old from Irvine, Calif., native joined the Stampeders in 2024 and in six games had 633 all-purpose yards and a touchdown that season.

The Stampeders also signed American linebacker R.J. Moten, who played NCAA football with Michigan and Florida.

—

Roughriders sign quarterback Coan to a one-year extension.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Jack Coan to a one-year extension.

Coan has completed 12 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in 23 games since joining the Roughriders before the 2024 season.

—

Argos sign three players, including DL Hendrix

TORONTO — The Argonauts have signed defensive linemen Dewayne Hendrix and Soane Toia and running back Peyton Logan.

Hendrix played 13 games with B.C. last season, recording 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. He was released by the Lions last week.

He spent the first three seasons of his CFL career in Toronto (2021-2023), where he tallied eight sacks and 65 defensive tackles in 38 games while helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2022.

The 29-year-old from O’Fallon, Ill., has racked up 103 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles over five seasons with Toronto, Hamilton and B.C.

Logan played three games in Winnipeg last season after three years in Calgary, primarily as a return specialist.

Toia, from Tonga, was a second-round pick in the CFL’s Global Draft in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.