On Greenland, Trump says no ‘obligation’ to seek peace as Europe braces

Send this page to someone via email

Member states of the European Union are gearing up for an emergency summit to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating threats against Greenland later this week as the bloc weighs the use of its “trade bazooka” as well as other options in response.

That comes as Trump linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway’s prime minister that he no longer felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace,” two European officials said Monday to The Associated Press.

Trump did not rule out the use of force to accomplish his goal of acquiring Greenland, NBC News reported, citing an exclusive telephone interview with the U.S. news outlet in which Trump was asked if he would use force to seize Greenland.

Story continues below advertisement

“No comment,” Trump said.

The president indicated the tariffs were retaliation for last week’s deployment of symbolic numbers of troops from European countries to Greenland, which he has said was essential for the “Golden Dome” missile defence system for the U.S.

The escalating rhetoric from Trump has Europe bracing, with members set to meet on Thursday after the weekend saw thousands of people take part in protests against the United States in Denmark and in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk.

2:27 Europe, Canada push back against Trump’s Greenland threats

“Given the significance of recent developments and in order to further coordinate, I have decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in the coming days,” European Council President António Costa said in a statement Sunday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump’s letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was not released publicly but has been widely reported, with U.S. and international media, including the BBC, reporting on it, citing individuals who have seen the letter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper’ for the US,” Trump reportedly said in the message.

Trump repeated his desire to control Greenland, adding that the world is “not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

In October 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

On Friday, Machado presented her prize medal to Trump.

Trump said Saturday that he would charge a 10 per cent import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations because of their opposition to American control of Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

He has also argued that Russia and China might try to take over the island.

Trump has claimed that Russian and Chinese presence in the Arctic makes it necessary for the U.S. to control Greenland. On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Trump should “stop using the so-called threat from China as a pretext to pursue its own selfish interests.”

Story continues below advertisement

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post Monday that the tariff threats would not change their stance.

“We will not be pressured,” he wrote. “We stand firm on dialogue, on respect, and on international law.”

2:30 Carney calls Trump tariff threats on European countries over Greenland an ‘escalation’

The move is sparking protests across the Arctic and sharp rebukes from Europe and Canada.

“It’s a serious situation and we’re concerned, we’re concerned about this escalation,” Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters during his trip to Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

While speaking with reporters, Carney reiterated Canada’s support for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of countries.

“The future of Greenland, decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to decide,” he said. “The security of Greenland, security is first and foremost for them, but very much falls within the responsibility of NATO.”