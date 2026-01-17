“Unacceptable’: Allies react to Trump Greenland tariff threats

Send this page to someone via email

World leaders are raising alarm after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on European allies in an effort to pressure Denmark into negotiations over Greenland.

The move is sparking protests across the Arctic and sharp rebukes from Europe and Canada.

On Saturday, thousands of people marched through snow and ice in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, chanting “Greenland is not for sale,” waving national flags.

Police described the demonstration as the largest they have ever seen in the city.

About 825 kilometres away, dozens of people rallied in Iqaluit, Nunavut, in a show of solidarity with Greenlanders.

“Greenland is owned by the Greenlandic people,” protesters chanted in Inuktut as they marched for an hour in freezing, windy conditions.

The protests came as Trump announced he would impose a 10 per cent import tax starting next month on goods from eight European countries.

These nations include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, because of their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland.

The tariff would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 if no deal was reached for what Trump called the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

The president suggested the tariffs were leveraged to force talks over Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark that Trump says is vital to U.S. national security.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France stands firmly behind Greenland’s sovereignty and rejected the use of trade threats.

“Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context,” Macron wrote on social media, adding that Europeans would respond “in a united and coordinated manner” if the measures are confirmed.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Greenland’s future is for Greenlanders and Denmark to decide.

“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong,” Starmer said, adding the issue would be raised directly with the U.S. administration.

Bob Rae, former Canadian ambassador to the United Nations, also chimed in on Trump’s announcement.

The tariff threat could mark a significant rupture between the U.S. and its NATO allies.

Greenland already hosts the U.S.-run Pituffik Space Base under a 1951 defence agreement with Denmark, supporting missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance for the U.S. and NATO.

“There is no sign of the Trump war of aggression against Greenland and Denmark letting up. It is not about ‘security’ any more than Venezuela was about ‘narco-terrorism.’ They are both about seizing control and plunder.”

He further added, “No country, including my own, Canada, is safe or secure.”

Trump is expected to face questions about the proposed tariffs and Greenland later this week.

He is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, alongside several European leaders he has threatened with tariffs.

— With files from The Canadian Press