‘Don’t let go of the boat’: Calgary’s ice canoeing team gears up for race

If you’ve been along Calgary’s Bow River by night lately and wondered if your eyes deceived you, rest assured — ice canoeing (by night) is a real thing.

And it takes some real athletes to build up the courage to hurtle themselves over the jagged, unstable ice and frigid, fast-moving waters of the mighty Bow.

Barney Mcilhargey was recruited by his rugby team in 1999. The 72 year old is still doing it — training by night with a multigenerational team about to launch into competition on the St. Lawrence river.

Watch the video above for more.