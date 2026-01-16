Menu

Sports

‘Don’t let go of the boat’: Calgary’s ice canoeing team gears up for race

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 10:59 pm
They appear like ghosts -- voyageurs travelling impossibly icy, dangerous terrain in the dark of night. But ice canoeing is a very real sport with some very impressive athletes making laps of the Bow River multiple nights a week. Sarah Offin reports.
If you’ve been along Calgary’s Bow River by night lately and wondered if your eyes deceived you, rest assured — ice canoeing (by night) is a real thing.

And it takes some real athletes to build up the courage to hurtle themselves over the jagged, unstable ice and frigid, fast-moving waters of the mighty Bow.

Barney Mcilhargey was recruited by his rugby team in 1999. The 72 year old is still doing it — training by night with a multigenerational team about to launch into competition on the St. Lawrence river.

Watch the video above for more. 

