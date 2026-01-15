Authorities investigate downtown Winnipeg hotel fire, cite past safety issues

Send this page to someone via email

A massive fire that tore through a vacant hotel in downtown Winnipeg remains under investigation, with officials saying it is too early to determine a cause or assess the full extent of the damage.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the former Manwin Hotel, in the 600 block of Main Street, at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, where crews encountered heavy smoke and flames already engulfing the building.

Firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from outside due to unsafe conditions inside the structure, using aerial ladders and hose lines to knock down flames and protect neighbouring buildings.

No injuries have been reported.

A large evacuation was ordered as a precaution, with an estimated 100 people displaced.

An emergency operations centre was activated to support those affected, with some evacuees taken to Siloam Mission and others to the Salvation Army

Story continues below advertisement

The building, which had served as housing for some residents in the past, was vacated early last year after the city cited ongoing compliance, safety and permitting issues.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt said investigators are still reviewing materials and observations gathered at the scene and that no cause has yet been determined.

Discussions with the Winnipeg police major crimes unit were expected to take place later Thursday, which officials say is standard practice for fires involving vacant buildings.

There were also no updates on the overall damage or the cost of the fire.

Cleanup efforts at the site are being “carried out under an emergency order,” though progress has been temporarily halted after asbestos was identified in the building late Wednesday afternoon.

A contractor has been secured, and officials say work will resume once the necessary approvals are in place and a safety plan has been finalized.

“Asbestos is dangerous, so those preparations need to occur,” Schmidt said. “In terms of remediating the site, our department is going to do everything it can to ensure this work can be expedited.”

The property is privately owned and currently subject to a tax hold, according to city officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Vacant buildings continue to pose a growing challenge for fire crews in Winnipeg.

While the city is still finalizing its annual fire report, preliminary figures suggest there were about 220 fires at vacant properties in 2025, compared with 274 in 2024.

Officials note that vacant properties can include not only houses, but also secondary structures such as garages and sheds.

Nick Kasper, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, said Wednesday that the Manwin fire was not unexpected given the risks associated with vacant buildings.

“Vacant, unoccupied or under-construction buildings represent some of the highest fire risks in our community,” Kasper said in a statement.

“With no occupants to detect smoke early and fire protection systems often inactive or incomplete, fires can grow unchecked before being reported.”

The fire remains under investigation.

– With files from Global News’ Sean Previl