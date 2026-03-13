Regina man says smoke detector saved his life in December house fire

Send this page to someone via email

After losing his wife and daughter to cancer years prior, Jimmy Ottenbreit lived his Regina home with his dog for the last three years.

However, last December he lost his home to a house fire, with only the smoke detector saving his life.

“The fire alarm went off and I got up, opened my door and the house was full of smoke,” says Ottenbreit.

Ottenbreit says his friends in the Regina Beach community have helped him rebuild his life and he now lives in a temporary cabin with his dog.

He wants people to know the importance of keeping yourself safe and living with a working smoke detector.

Sania Ali has more details in the video coverage above.