2 men charged in targeted killing of St. Albert woman: Alberta RCMP

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Alberta RCMP have charged two men in connection with the murder of a local dentist, whose body was discovered following a house fire in St. Albert in February.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Keystone Crescent on Feb. 19.

Following the fire, the body of 59-year-old Mai Diab, who has been identified as a local dentist, was discovered inside the home and the RCMP major crimes unit was called in.

Investigators said they came to believe that Diab was specifically targeted for financial gain.

View image in full screen Members of what appears to be a damage restoration crew could be seen Wednesday through the window of a home where a woman’s body was found following a fire on Feb. 19. Global News

Thanks to help from members of the public and businesses in the community, the RCMP said they were able to quickly identify possible suspects.

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On March 9, officers arrested 44-year-old Edmonton resident Mouhamad Fadi Orfahly and charged him with first-degree murder.

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On March 12, a second suspect, 43-year-old Mahmoud Ali Abdallah Mansour, was arrested in Toronto.

He has been charged with indignity to human remains and being an accessory to murder after the fact. He has been transported back to Alberta.

Both men are being held in custody pending future court appearances.

An online profile says the victim worked at Windermere Pediatric Dentistry.

When contacted by Global News, a voicemail said the business is closed for an undetermined amount of time and all appointments have been cancelled.

Diab’s neighbours in St. Albert said they believe she lived in the area for about a decade, and kept to herself.