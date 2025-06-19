Menu

Crime

Attack leaves senior dead in southwest Edmonton, murder charge laid

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 4:34 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service tape at a crime scene on Sunday, April 6, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE: Edmonton Police Service tape at a crime scene on April 6, 2025. Global News
A 65-year-old man was killed in southwest Edmonton, allegedly by a stranger police said was acting suspicious, on Wednesday.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded at 1 p.m. to the Desrochers neighbourhood over reports of someone acting suspicious near 121 Street and 35 Avenue SW.

Officers arrived in the southside neighbourhood to find a 27-year-old man who they confirmed was acting suspiciously, although police did not specify in what way.

Police canvassed the area and found a man dead in a garage nearby.

Oleksii Iskra, 27, was arrested and the EPS homicide section was called in to take over the investigation. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

An autopsy on Thursday found Sugeng Pariono died from blunt force trauma and his death was deemed a homicide.

Police said the accused and the victim did not know each other.

