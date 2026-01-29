Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing baby feared dead after mom’s remains found in St. Albert apartment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 4:15 pm
1 min read
Undated photo of Ayla Egotik-Learn, 23, and her daughter Braylee Beasley. View image in full screen
Undated photo of Ayla Egotik-Learn, 23, and her daughter Braylee Beasley. Supplied by RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP have arrested a suspect after the remains of a woman were found in an apartment in a bedroom community beside Edmonton.

Police said her baby is also believed to be dead.

Mounties say they received a report Friday about a suspicious item in the apartment in St. Albert.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers located the remains of the woman, believed to be 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn.

Mounties say they also discovered that the woman’s nine-month-old daughter Braylee Beasley is missing.

They say they have some understanding of where the child’s body might be and are continuing to search for her.

Trending Now

On Saturday, officers arrested Christopher William Beasley, 33, at a hotel in St. Albert.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Egotik-Learn and causing an indignity to the bodies of both the mother and child.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices