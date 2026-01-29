Missing baby feared dead after mom’s remains found in St. Albert apartment

See more sharing options

RCMP have arrested a suspect after the remains of a woman were found in an apartment in a bedroom community beside Edmonton.

Police said her baby is also believed to be dead.

Mounties say they received a report Friday about a suspicious item in the apartment in St. Albert.

Officers located the remains of the woman, believed to be 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn.

Mounties say they also discovered that the woman’s nine-month-old daughter Braylee Beasley is missing.

They say they have some understanding of where the child’s body might be and are continuing to search for her.

On Saturday, officers arrested Christopher William Beasley, 33, at a hotel in St. Albert.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Egotik-Learn and causing an indignity to the bodies of both the mother and child.

— More to come…