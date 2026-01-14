Menu

Crime

Surrey homicide victim not connected to ongoing B.C. gang conflict, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 6:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide team called to Surrey'
Homicide team called to Surrey
WATCH: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Surrey on Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead. Few details are being released, but as Rumina Daya reports, this is the third killing in the Lower Mainland since Friday.
The victim of a homicide in Surrey is being identified.

Baljinder “Binder” Singh Garcha of Surrey, 46, was found dead on Jan. 13 just after 12 p.m.

Surrey Police Service officers were called to a man lying near the street in the 3500 block of 176 Street, apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“It remains very early on in this investigation,” Sukhi Dhesi, media relations officer for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which has now taken over the case, said in a statement.

“Based on initial investigative steps, investigators do not believe there is a connection to the B.C. gang conflict and are working diligently to understand the circumstances that led to the death of Mr. Garcha. We are asking anyone with information to please come forward and speak with investigators.”

Shortly after, Surrey Police Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 18900 block of 40th Street and investigators believe this to be related to the ongoing investigation into Garcha’s death.

Get breaking National news
Investigators are looking for anyone with information, CCTV, or dash camera footage from the 18900 block of 40th Street, Surrey, from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from the 3500 block of 176 Street Avenue between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.

Click to play video: 'Man dead in Surrey house fire'
Man dead in Surrey house fire

Garcha’s death was the third in only five days in the Lower Mainland.

A man was found dead in a burned home in Surrey on Monday and a man was killed in Abbotsford on Friday.

Both those incidents were targeted, homicide investigators confirmed.

