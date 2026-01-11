Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Police link Abbotsford homicide to B.C. gang war

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 11, 2026 11:06 am
1 min read
An Abbotsford police shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in New Westminster, B.C., Feb. 3, 2020. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in New Westminster, B.C., Feb. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators are linking the Fraser Valley’s latest homicide to B.C.’s ongoing gang war.

The Abbotsford Police Department and The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are seeking CCTV video and witnesses in relation to the death of 28-year-old man.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 3200 block of Siskin Drive on Friday afternoon and located a man sufferings from serious injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts from BC Emergency Health Services, Navpreet Dhaliwal, from Abbotsford, died of his injuries on the scene.

According to police, initial information indicates that the shooting was targeted and related to on going gang conflicts in B.C.

IHIT is now seeking witnesses and CCTV or dash camera footage from the area of Blue Jay Street and Siskin Drive on Jan. 9  between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

