Police link Abbotsford homicide to B.C. gang war

Investigators are linking the Fraser Valley’s latest homicide to B.C.’s ongoing gang war.
The Abbotsford Police Department and The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are seeking CCTV video and witnesses in relation to the death of 28-year-old man.
Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 3200 block of Siskin Drive on Friday afternoon and located a man sufferings from serious injuries.
Get breaking National news
Despite life-saving efforts from BC Emergency Health Services, Navpreet Dhaliwal, from Abbotsford, died of his injuries on the scene.
According to police, initial information indicates that the shooting was targeted and related to on going gang conflicts in B.C.
IHIT is now seeking witnesses and CCTV or dash camera footage from the area of Blue Jay Street and Siskin Drive on Jan. 9 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
- Man charged after over 100 human skeletal remains found in Pennsylvania home
- Swiss prosecutors order detention of ski bar owner in deadly blaze probe
- New charges against man with al-Qaida ties as lawyer raises mental health concerns
- Nick Reiner’s lawyer withdraws from murder case during 2nd court appearance
Comments