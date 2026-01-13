Burned car in Surrey connected to fatal house fire, homicide team reports

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms that a burned car found in Surrey on Jan. 12 is connected to the death of a man inside a Surrey house.

Surrey police officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of Redwood Park at 17900 20th Avenue.

This follows the discovery of a man’s body inside a burned home in the 12700 block of 56 Avenue earlier in the day.

Based on initial investigative steps, the death was determined to be suspicious and IHIT was deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation.

Investigators have been collecting CCTV footage and dash camera footage, as well as conducting interviews, to determine the timeline leading up to the fire at the home on Monday, shortly after 7 a.m.

“We believe this was a targeted incident with a potential nexus to organized crime,” Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, IHIT media relations officer, said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (LMD IFIS) and the Combined Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) to advance the investigation.”

Investigators are looking for anyone who has information or dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of the residential house fire at 12700 block 56 Avenue between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 12 to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.