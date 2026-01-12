Man found dead in Surrey house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s body was found in a burned home in Surrey on Monday morning.

Surrey Police Service and Surrey Fire Service said they were called just after 7 a.m. to a home in the 12700 block of 56 Avenue. Police were called to assist with road closures as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

When they were searching for any victims, firefighters discovered an adult man deceased inside the home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the man’s death and the cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Surrey police said they are not aware of any previous incidents at the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey police’s non-emergency line at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online and quote file number 26-3704 (SP).