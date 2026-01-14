Menu

Entertainment

Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 9:44 am
1 min read
Kiefer Sutherland arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. View image in full screen
Kiefer Sutherland arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Los Angeles after an alleged physical altercation with a ride-share driver, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sutherland, 59, was arrested just after midnight on Monday after officers responded to a call reporting an assault at an intersection just south of Hollywood Hills near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Sutherland is accused of assaulting the driver after entering the vehicle and making criminal threats toward them, the LAPD told NBC4 Investigates, which was first to report the news.

The driver did not require medical treatment, police said.

Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats, according to police.

The 24 actor was released from police custody a few hours after he was booked on a US$50,000 bond, according to jail records. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 2.

A screenshot of Kiefer Sutherland's booking record. View image in full screen
A screenshot of Kiefer Sutherland’s booking record. Inmate Information Center / LAPD

Sutherland has not released a statement following his arrest. The Hollywood Division of the LAPD is investigating the incident.

Kiefer Sutherland on his special bond with Quebec, his whiskey brand, and bringing back Jack Bauer

The British-born Canadian actor went to jail for 48 days in 2007 after pleading no contest to a drunk driving charge. He was also convicted in 2004 for drunk driving.

Sutherland is best known for his longtime portrayal of federal agent Jack Bauer on the ticking-time-bomb thriller 24 and several spinoffs. He also starred in The Lost Boys and Young Guns and appeared in two films directed by the late Rob Reiner, Stand by Me and A Few Good Men.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

