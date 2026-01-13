Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team deployed to Surrey following reports of a shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 7:23 pm
1 min read
Surrey police officers and investigators on scene on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Surrey police officers and investigators on scene on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms it has been deployed to Surrey on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the 3600 block of 176 Street following reports of a shooting.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Few details are available at this time.

It is not known if this incident is connected to any other recent incidents of the discovery of a body in a burned home in Surrey or the death of a man in Abbotsford on Friday.

Trending Now

More to come…

 

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices