Homicide team deployed to Surrey following reports of a shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms it has been deployed to Surrey on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the 3600 block of 176 Street following reports of a shooting.

Few details are available at this time.

It is not known if this incident is connected to any other recent incidents of the discovery of a body in a burned home in Surrey or the death of a man in Abbotsford on Friday.

More to come…