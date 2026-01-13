Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Toronto group holds community meetups in PATH system to foster friendships

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 5:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto group holds community meetups in Toronto’s PATH system to foster friendships'
Toronto group holds community meetups in Toronto’s PATH system to foster friendships
WATCH: For many people, work and home become the two places that are constant in their lives — but what about a space for community? As Megan King reports, a Toronto group is hosting weekly meetups in the PATH system to foster friendship and utilize the underground network.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group of people gather on a Saturday morning in the Eaton Centre, as strangers from all walks of life meet and introduce themselves.

They’ve heard about a community groupMindful Miles — where all are welcome to participate in a walk through the PATH system.

“What I hope comes out of this is that people feel like, eventually, they can also do stuff like this,” said Happy Town co-organizer Adam Chen.

He and his friend Kai Xie started the weekly meetup as an outdoor walk at High Park, which moved inside for the winter.

“Most people are just so busy with their lives that without this weekly thing it’s hard to make time for connection,” said Xie. “But, now I’m finding myself inviting people to the walks every week. It’s a great way to grow friendships that might not have happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since beginning more than a year and a half ago, it’s expanded to include interactive activities like creative writing and crafting in one of the underground food courts.

“As we were walking through the PATH, I just saw so many spaces that were empty on Saturday morning that were warm and just seemed really nice,” Chen said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“And so, in my head the idea of a third space was, ‘Can we just go hang here, not bother the business or make it hard for the security folks, but spend time with friends.'”

Third places are described as informal public spaces — outside of home and work — where people can gather to socialize and foster community.

Story continues below advertisement

“I started seeing people showing up week by week and getting to talk to them more and more and starting to realize the importance it had for them to just have a place to go on Saturday morning to be around people and just be themselves,” said Chen.

More than 20 people showed up on Saturday, many of whom were first-timers, to walk the roughly 10 km route.

Mindful Miles walk brings people together to foster community. View image in full screen
Mindful Miles walk brings people together to foster community. Adam Chen

Afterwards, more attendees joined in for crafts and discussions.

Trending Now

“It’s just about not only the actual action of getting out of the house in the morning, but it’s also about having curious conversations,” said Godwin Chan.

He has been making the commute from Mississauga regularly since the beginning of Mindful Miles.

“Community is paramount and I knew this group skewed younger before I joined it,” said Shirley Roll. “I thought that was ideal because I realized that almost everyone in my life is my age. Clearly, as I get older that’s going to get smaller.”

Story continues below advertisement

First-time attendee Chimezie Chris-Ike said more of this is needed.

“I think our society in general is getting more rigid and people are forced into budgeting their time more strictly as the world gets more expensive,” said Chris-Ike.

“I think we need some places like this to reimagine how we can live together and reimagine what society could look like.”

A group of Torontonians meet up to explore the PATH system. View image in full screen
A group of Torontonians meet up to explore the PATH system. Adam Chen

There are some basic rules for participating: no work talk, networking or using the space as a dating opportunity.

“We just don’t want people to be thinking about work or trying to prove that they’re dateable,” said Chen. “At the same time, we don’t want people to feel the pressure of if someone is coming on to them. All that energy, we say just leave it out of the room and let’s just think of stuff we’re curious about and spend time together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Happy Town plans to continue the weekly meetups, welcoming anyone to join their walks at 8 a.m. every Saturday.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices