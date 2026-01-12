Ontario woman abducted 4 years ago may have ties to Quebec, Dubai, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

The case of an Ontario woman who has been missing for four years after she was abducted may have ties to Quebec and the United Arab Emirates.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed the potential links on Monday, the anniversary of Elnaz Hajtamiri’s disappearance.

Hajtamiri was abducted from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three suspects at roughly 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022. The then 37-year-old woman was taken by three suspects wearing balaclavas and dressed in fake police gear; they fled in a white Lexus RX SUV.

OPP said Monday its probe has also identified potential ties to Timmins and the Greater Toronto Area.

While several individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, Hajtamiri has not been located.

“Elnaz’s family and friends have endured years of missed memories, celebrations and holidays without her and we remain committed to finding the answers they deserve,” said Det. Insp. Steven Martell in a news release Monday.

“While we cannot speak to the specific ties our investigation has to several regions, we know someone in those areas has information that could help and urge them to come forward.”

A few weeks before her abduction, Hajtamiri was attacked in an underground parking garage with a frying pan. Officers had responded to the Dec. 20, 2011, incident in Richmond Hill, Ont., near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue. She was taken to hospital, while the suspects had fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Four suspects were identified and charged in connection with the attack, including her ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, who was also charged in 2022 with attempted murder and kidnapping.

In 2023, three more suspects were arrested. Police said through their investigation, they identified Sukhpreet Singh as a suspect connected to the underground parking garage attack and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

He was found in Texas with the help of the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security, the Austin Police Department and immigration enforcement.

Singh has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He remains in custody, police said.

A joint $100,000 reward is being offered by the provincial government and York Regional Police for information that will lead to Hajtamiri’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues